Tucker Carlson Was Reportedly Friends With Hunter Biden, Intervened in Media Report on His Behalf

The Fox News host covered damning stories about Hunter Biden in light of revelations of the contents of the laptop that purportedly belonged to him. However, at a certain point in October 2020, Carlson stated that he would not to take part in “piling on” Hunter, who was already “down, humiliated and alone”.

A new batch of emails extracted from the laptop, which was reportedly owned by Hunter Biden, suggests that the US president’s son used to be close friends with Fox News host Tucker Carlson at least until 2015, the Daily Mail has reported.

One of the emails namely suggests that Hunter Biden wrote a recommendation for Carlson’s son, Buckley, for Georgetown University in 2014. Georgetown University is Hunter’s alma mater.

“Hunter! I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley’s behalf. So nice of you. I know it’ll help. Hope you’re great and we can all get dinner soon”, Carlson allegedly wrote in 2014 to Hunter Biden.

Buckley, however, ended up graduating from the University of Virginia. Carlson refused to comment on the claim.

Carlson’s Help in Ashley Madison Affair

The Fox News host also lent a helping hand to Hunter Biden in 2015, the extracted emails suggest. The POTUS’ son asked him to call in the aftermath of a scandalous report about him using the services of a website for those seeking extramarital affairs – “Ashley Madison”. The bombshell piece, published by the Daily Mail, was based on a massive leak of user data featuring their alleged addresses, credit card info, and names.

The emails from the laptop suggest that upon learning of the scandal and the fact that a Daily Mail reporter had confronted Hunter’s daughter Finnegan, 16 years old at the time, Tucker Carlson intervened, condemning the actions of the media outlet.

“Just lost my sh*t on the editor over there. He claims the London office forced him to do it. He’s a pig either way, and I told him so. This whole thing is disgusting and awful and it breaks my heart that you all have to go through it. I’m really sorry. Let me know if there’s anything [my wife] Susie and I can do to help”, Carlson reportedly wrote to Hunter. The latter, in turn, allegedly apologised for putting the Fox anchor in a “difficult position”.

Carlson himself confirmed confronting the Daily Mail’s editor in Washington on the matter and said he that maintained his position on the journalist being “a pig” for doing what he did. He added that his position on the matter did not depend on whether it concerned Hunter Biden or anyone else.