TUCKER: I used to think Tony Blinken was running the White House. Now, I think it is Satan himself.

“I really think that you’ve got dark forces in charge.”

Tucker says the only reason the US would approve anti-personnel mines and long-range missiles against Russian forces is to… pic.twitter.com/FRVwePth3x

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 25, 2024