Tulsi Gabbard Leaves The Democrat Party — “Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers”

Gateway Pundit

Tulsi Gabbard is officially leaving the Democrat party.

Gabbard said she “can no longer remain in today’s Democratic party” and that the Democrat party “is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers.”

Gabbard sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020 and retired from the House of Representatives in 2021.

She did not announce she was joining the Republican party.

Fox News reported:

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she left the Democratic Party on Tuesday, denouncing the organization as an “elitist cabal.” Gabbard, who retired from the House of Representatives in 2021, attacked the institution in a nearly 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation, however. … She went on to call on other moderate Democrats to follow in her footsteps.

She announced it in a video on Twitter (full Twitter thread below):

https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1579788950696185859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1579788950696185859%7Ctwgr%5Ee48449fcd4756940488be09f6fef5314ed974032%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F10%2Fbreaking-tulsi-gabbard-leaves-democrat-party-elitist-cabal-warmongers%2F

From the video:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

Gateway Pundit