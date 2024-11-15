UK Care Worker Is Jailed for Live Streaming Riot on TikTok

By Cindy Harper – Reclaimthenet.org

Cameron Bell, a 23-year-old care worker from Staffordshire, England, was sentenced to nine months in prison for livestreaming a group of masked individuals, who made racist remarks as they roamed the streets of Tamworth.

The incident, which followed a riot on August 4, was broadcast on TikTok when Bell noticed the incident on her way home from work. Some in the group carried wooden planks and metal rods.

During the unrest, the local Holiday Inn Express was set on fire, although it was confirmed in Stafford Crown Court that Bell was not involved in that specific act of violence.

While live streaming the scenes, Bell was accused of calling the migrants “tramps,” and using expletives but did not take part in any violence.

Judge John Edwards at Stafford Crown Court condemned her language as “abhorrent,” stating it could exacerbate tensions.

Rejecting the defense’s plea for a suspended sentence, Judge Edwards emphasized the need for a firm response to violent disorder, highlighting the necessity for deterrence.

In her defense, Stephen Rudge, Bell’s lawyer, stressed that her actions, which primarily involved uploading footage to TikTok, did not incite violence or encourage participation. He also described the livestream as poorly executed, focusing more on the cobblestones rather than the unfolding disorder.

Bell, who had pleaded guilty to violent disorder in September and had been held in custody since her arrest, appeared tearful in court. Rudge pointed out that she had been on the fringe of the group, which had not engaged directly with anyone.

The context of the unrest traced back to the tragic stabbing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport in late July, which Judge Edwards remarked was amplified by “misinformation and misplaced far-right sentiment,” spreading violence to several towns and cities, including Tamworth.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is charged with the three murders, as well as 10 counts of attempted murder, possession of a knife, the production of the biological toxin; ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer used the riots to call for a crackdown on online speech and and end to online anonymity.