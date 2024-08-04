UK is in CIVIL WAR after riots inspired by MOSSAD and UK Security Service Agent Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon..

By Pelham

Lennon has long worked with the MOSSAD run Rebel News outlet.

He is also known for being mentored by Peter Keeley, who operated as a mole in the IRA for the UK security services under the name Kevin Fulton.

These anti-Muslim riots are perfectly timed with the inevitable Israeli war in the Middle East which will require global hatred of Muslims to ensure public support.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already promised he will install more surveillance and facial recognition cameras due to the civil war.

Lennon will be arrested again and push for hundreds of thousands of dollars to be fundraised, then charges will be dropped.

