UK ‘Online Safety Act’ Grants MSM To Publish Propaganda and Lies

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The British government recently passed the “Online Safety Act” which grants mainstream media outlets permission to publish government propaganda and lies, but outlaws independent media outlets from publishing the truth.

According to the authoritarian new law, any independent media creators that publish non-mainstream content online can be punished by up to a year in prison.

Naturalnews.com reports: Take a look at section 179 making it illegal to publish false information with intent to cause harm:

…and then look at section 180, which exempts all MSM outlets from this new law: …and that’s without even getting into OfCom’s “select committee”, or how they choose to define “misinformation” (s. 152) Welcome to the modern definition of “freedom of speech”, where the MSM are directly and explicitly permitted to “knowingly publish false information with intent to cause non-trivial harm”, and you can be sent to jail for a year for calling out their lies. Oh, and it looks like our friends across the pond might not be far behind. The Big Tech Senate hearings started yesterday, and social media executives are already throwing their support behind the new “Kids Online Safety Act”. With the EU’s own Digital Services Act coming into force later this month, and all the focus on “misinformation and disinformation” at Davos two weeks ago, we can see the real crackdown on internet free speech is about to kick into gear.