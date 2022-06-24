UNBELIEVABLE! Look At This Piece Of Paper Biden Is Holding With Instructions Reminding Him To Do The Most Basic Things

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

As Joe Biden met with wind industry executives at the White House on Thursday, the gaffe-prone illegitimate commander-in-chief obliviously held his cheat sheet backward.

The notecard showcased to the world step-by-step guidance prepared by Biden’s staff instructing the feeble crook to do the most basic things.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt room and say hello to participants,” the memo states.

The staff wrote the words “you” and “your” in capitalized letters to emphasize to the leader of the free world, who regularly forgets where he is, who he is talking to, what he is talking about and who he is, the appropriate time to sit or speak.

“YOU take YOUR seat,” advised the guidance, titled, “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events.”

“YOU give brief comments,” states another directive.

The script also instructed Biden which reporter to take a question from.

“YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” Biden’s handlers wrote. “YOU Thank participants.”

This isn’t the first time Biden relied on staff notes to avoid more embarrassment on the public stage.

The left and the uniparty constantly charged former President Donald Trump with being “unhinged” for routinely disregarding teleprompters.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden constantly depends on cue cards to make it through the day.

In March, Biden embarrassed the United States on the global stage again after was he spotted using typed cue cards to answer random questions from reporters about the Ukraine war.

After getting away with stealing the 2020 presidential race, Biden was caught relying on cue cards to sustain composure during his first press conference.

During the briefings, he is only allowed to take questions from journalists and outlets selected by his managers.

