Under new guidelines released by the National Institute of Health, any medical researchers will have all funds terminated if they support a boycott of Israel.

They can support a boycott of any other country, or even other US states — just not Israel.https://t.co/dZJVyUo5aS pic.twitter.com/JyuGURb6bh

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 22, 2025