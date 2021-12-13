Unelected hypocrite Governor Hochul parties maskless while implementing mask mandate for New Yorkers

The Post Millennial – by Hannah Nightingale
Honored to join the @bkdems for their annual holiday party and receive @AMBichotte’s endorsement for my campaign for governor.
Together, we’ll continue building a future that every New Yorker can believe in! pic.twitter.com/rE4uOlgNgV
— Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) December 10, 2021
WHERE IS YOUR F*CKING MASK YOU UNELECTED TYRANNICAL HYPOCRITE?
— libby emmons (@libbyemmons) December 12, 2021
https://twitter.com/LisaJos21457910/status/1469341791975612416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1469341791975612416%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepostmillennial.com%2Fhochul-parties-maskless-mask-mandate-for-new-yorkers
Don’t worry it’s ok for all of these adults to be maskless indoors. The real threat is my 2 year old so as long as he and his friends wear masks 8 hours a day we’ll all be ok.
— HighlyOpinionated (@tjcasey76) December 10, 2021
“Rules for thee but not for me”
— Jonathan S. Kingston (@JS_Kingston) December 10, 2021
One Twitter user responded to Hochul’s tweet with one from the New York City Mayor’s Office, strongly advising city residents and visitors to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/OKNOrAqUwn
— lauren vega (@LaurenVegaNYC) December 10, 2021