Unelected hypocrite Governor Hochul parties maskless while implementing mask mandate for New Yorkers

The Post Millennial – by Hannah Nightingale

Just one day before Friday’s announcement from New York Governor Kathy Hochul implementing a mask mandate for indoor public places, the Democrat was seen in a photo posted to her Twitter celebrating at a public gathering without a mask.

A photo of Hochul taken at the Kings County Democratic County Committee holiday party in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday shows Hochul and others on stage without masks on. Honored to join the @bkdems for their annual holiday party and receive @AMBichotte’s endorsement for my campaign for governor. Together, we’ll continue building a future that every New Yorker can believe in! pic.twitter.com/rE4uOlgNgV — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) December 10, 2021

Hochul’s mask mandate, announced on Friday, states that indoor public spaces must require masks, or implement vaccine requirements.

It is unclear whether that establishment had a vaccine mandate in place, though its location in New York City, where proof of vaccination is required to enter many businesses, could point to why Hochul and others were allowed to be maskless.

WHERE IS YOUR F*CKING MASK YOU UNELECTED TYRANNICAL HYPOCRITE? — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) December 12, 2021 Hochul’s tweet was quickly called out by Twitter users, where the post was heavily ratioed, who reminded the governor of her recently-enacted mandate. https://twitter.com/LisaJos21457910/status/1469341791975612416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1469341791975612416%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepostmillennial.com%2Fhochul-parties-maskless-mask-mandate-for-new-yorkers Don’t worry it’s ok for all of these adults to be maskless indoors. The real threat is my 2 year old so as long as he and his friends wear masks 8 hours a day we’ll all be ok. — HighlyOpinionated (@tjcasey76) December 10, 2021 “Rules for thee but not for me” — Jonathan S. Kingston (@JS_Kingston) December 10, 2021 One Twitter user responded to Hochul’s tweet with one from the New York City Mayor’s Office, strongly advising city residents and visitors to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/OKNOrAqUwn — lauren vega (@LaurenVegaNYC) December 10, 2021

In Hochul’s announcement on Friday, she said the decision to bring back a mask mandate was based the on state’s weekly seven-day case rate and increasing hospitalizations. The state will revaluate the mask mandate that will apply to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15.

“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Hochul said in a news release . “The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season.”

