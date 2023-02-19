Update – I’m getting The Trenches back up

We have been working to get The Trenches back up and running. I am now able to post, but the SAM broadcaster is giving us the same hell as when we first started. We are dealing with an error between Cheapeststream and SAM Broadcaster. We have submitted service requests with both organizations and hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. We will continue working until we get the son of a bitch or find out what son of a bitch is causing the error. We will also be bringing in another tech to go through our procedures again. If I find out that this is the corporation, there will be hell to pay. There’s no way that we can know until we pin the bastards down. We will not give up until we are broadcasting again. It hurts to loose your left arm in a million ways, and while we are working to bring the sight back online, there are still 100 things that I need to accomplish in getting Laura’s memorial service in order. I have not stopped working since Laura died. I have to make time to mourn, but again, the broadcast will be back up come hell or high water.