We have been working to get The Trenches back up and running. I am now able to post, but the SAM broadcaster is giving us the same hell as when we first started. We are dealing with an error between Cheapeststream and SAM Broadcaster. We have submitted service requests with both organizations and hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. We will continue working until we get the son of a bitch or find out what son of a bitch is causing the error. We will also be bringing in another tech to go through our procedures again. If I find out that this is the corporation, there will be hell to pay. There’s no way that we can know until we pin the bastards down. We will not give up until we are broadcasting again. It hurts to loose your left arm in a million ways, and while we are working to bring the sight back online, there are still 100 things that I need to accomplish in getting Laura’s memorial service in order. I have not stopped working since Laura died. I have to make time to mourn, but again, the broadcast will be back up come hell or high water.
Posted: February 18, 2023
Categories: News
6 thoughts on “Update – I’m getting The Trenches back up”
I’m sorry for your loss ,I know it hard . Been dealing with my own loss . Henry take care of yourself.
We love you Henry !
Thank you, Henry, I knew you could get through it all! Blessings to you and yours.
Thank you Henry, let’s keep fighting the good fight with these corporate capitalist communist jew shit bags. And my deepest condolences about Laura, I’m sure she was a beautiful person.
Wonderful pic!! Love wrapped in courage and commitment. Thank you, Henry!!
And I know all will be up and running soon. We’ll make it through the hiccups and glitches and sabotages. Thank you for keepin’ on bringin’ it, difficult as it is. You tell us things that are most difficult to hear and that says to me that you respect us. Respect is a pantry full of prepping.
“Never hide things from hardcore thinkers. They get more aggravated, more provoked by confusion than by the most painful truths.”
— Criss Jami
.
> galen,
Thank you (for the poignant reminders). Keep ’em coming!
> Henry,
Thank you for getting things going again. Please take your time. We understand – we’ll be here.