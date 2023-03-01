The father of the 43-year-old alleged Michigan State University shooter is asking lawmakers to change laws so “nobody can buy guns no more.”
The Detroit News indicated that 67-year-old Michael McRae now says he does not know where his son got the two 9mm pistols he allegedly had on his person during the February 13, 2023, attack.
McRae made clear he wants laws changed to prevent the purchase of firearms, saying, “Change the gun laws. Change the gun laws so they make it where nobody can buy guns no more. … People buy guns like it don’t mean nothing. They get guns, buy guns and go around and do crazy stuff like this. You don’t make a change, you will never get there.”
He commented on his son’s alleged murder of three Michigan State students, saying, “Everybody is hurt. … I still don’t believe it. I didn’t raise him like that. I raised him in church. I don’t know what was on his mind.”
Michigan Democrats are pushing universal background checks, a gun storage law, and a red flag law in the aftermath of the Michigan State shooting. California has all these gun controls and more, yet the FBI identified California as number one for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.
3 thoughts on “Father of MSU Shooter: Change Laws so ‘Nobody Can Buy Guns No More’ by AWR HAWKINS”
Michael McRae , here’s some tuff news you need to hear , the gun wasn’t the problem , yer son was, . and I can guarantee you knew it ,and did nothing about it .Thinking if you ignored it , all would be fine.
If you don’t appreciate the right we all have in this country , than you and your fcked up mind can catch a plane to someplace else , and take the rest of your fuked up blood line with you. We shall never comply with being disarmed and if you have a problem with that , well then you can just go F yourself and find a hole to crawl into .. good day
Slam dunk.
.
BTW yesterday was the anniversary of the start of the siege and murders at Waco, and proof the ATF is a terrorist organization