US Assured Israel It Could Take Action Against Hezbollah Under Ceasefire Deal

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The US has given Israel a letter of assurance that Israel may bomb Hezbollah in Lebanon if it deems the group is violating the ceasefire deal that went into effect early Wednesday morning.

Under the deal, Hezbollah has 60 days to withdraw its heavy weapons north of the Litani River, and Israel must withdraw from southern Lebanon during that time as the Lebanese National Army will send more troops to the area to monitor the ceasefire.

A senior US official told Middle East Eye that the US letter assured Israel it could strike Hezbollah if the group reconstitutes in southern Lebanon, imports weapons, or if Israel says Hezbollah is positioning itself in a way that Israel deems is a threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed he reached an understanding with the US that Israel would “maintain full military freedom of action” in southern Lebanon.

“If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to renew terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck with missiles, we will attack,” Netanyahu said.

Two US officials disputed Netanyahu’s portrayal of the assurances in comments to Axios, but they also confirmed that the US is giving Israel a lot of leeway.

The Axios report reads: “While it gives Israel freedom of action to respond to threats from southern Lebanon, such as preparations for a rocket attack or building of Hezbollah outposts near the border, Israel would only be able to respond to less urgent threats — like Hezbollah rebuilding military infrastructure north of the Litani River — after consultation with the US, and if the Lebanese military did not deal with the threat on its own.”

The US assurances mean the stability of the ceasefire is largely based on Netanyahu’s judgment. MEE noted that it’s unclear if the presence of members of Hezbollah’s military wing who live in southern Lebanon would be enough justification for Israel to launch a strike. It’s estimated that about 35,000 Hezbollah fighters live in the area.