Posted: August 5, 2022 Categories: Videos US Border Patrol regularly seizing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills from drug smugglers KUSI News Jul 28, 2022
3 thoughts on “US Border Patrol regularly seizing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills from drug smugglers”
Staggering. And just one more face of the greed, the border invasion, of the genocide, all happening right in front of our eyes.
Waking to another day seeing nothing has changed,, only getting worse. Like listening to a record and it keeps skipping around and you just want to smash it with a baseball bat!!!!!!!
Mentally and physically challenged these days. trying to hold on. Was not ready to retire!! You wake up day after day after day and… you dont get retired properly and this does not feel RIGHT!!! I think about the grandkids and the kids and I really know they are in for a shtstorm!!