US Diplomat Threatened To “Kick The Sh*t” Out Of Biden For Groping Wife

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Former diplomat and US Senator Scott Brown said he threatened to beat then-VP Joe Biden’s ass for getting handsy with his wife.

Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts Senator who went on to serve as Trump’s Ambassador to New Zealand, said in a new podcast interview that Biden started touching his wife inappropriately when the newly-elected Republican was being sworn in, as first reported by the NH Journal.

“Yeah, I told him I would kick the sh… uh… I told him to stop,” Brown told Tom Shattuck on the Massachusetts-based Burn Barrel podcast.

Shattuck noted Biden’s history of inappropriate behavior around women over the years, including hair-sniffing of both women and children – suggesting that female voters didn’t like what they were seeing.

“Biden has taken a hit in the polls, especially in the last few months. This thing with his granddaughter really stuck,” referring to Biden’s initial refusal to acknowledge his illegitimate granddaughter fathered by Hunter Biden and a former stripper.

“Also, I think people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things when he went overseas. I think women are skeeved out by that stuff. He’s not a good guy. You know him…,” said Shattuck – to which Brown replied:

“I did know him. I spent quite a bit of time with him. I enjoyed his company. But that’s not Joe Biden.”

“We all know people who have dementia and have the beginning of Alzheimer’s, and he’s got it. I mean, it’s the walk. It’s the way he’s mumbling, his angry outbursts. And it’s a shame that we can’t do better in this great country.”

A recent Harris Poll found 43 percent of Democrats agreed with Brown and believe Biden is showing signs he is too old to be president. In the new NHJournal/co-efficient poll, nearly half of Granite Staters said 75 or older is too old to serve as president. Shattuck then prodded Brown to repeat a story he had told on Boston Herald Radio years ago regarding Biden’s behavior at Brown’s swearing-in. -NH Journal

“It’s old news. Yes, he didn’t act the way I thought he should. And we called him on it, and that’s it,” said Brown.