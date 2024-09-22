US House passes bill to label products from settlements in occupied West Bank as ‘Made in Israel’

By MEE staff

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that designates products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as originating from “Israel”.

This bill, titled the “Anti-BDS Labeling Act,” solidifies a Trump-era policy that critics argue undermines Palestinians’ UN-recognised territorial claims and champions Israel’s annexation efforts while directly targeting the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, sending a clear message against those advocating for Palestinian human rights.

The policy, introduced by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2020, was viewed by some as pushing the boundaries further than Israel’s own efforts. Now, it stands on the cusp of becoming permanent US law.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York, passed with a vote of 231 to 189 and received support from 16 Democrats, including some of the party’s most pro-Israel members. It mandates that products from the occupied West Bank and Gaza no longer be labelled together but separately, effectively erasing the recognition of their unified identity. Products would read either “West Bank” or “Gaza” rather than “West Bank and Gaza”.

The proposal further stipulates that products from the majority of the occupied West Bank will be labelled as “Product of Israel” or “Made in Israel.”

Critics warn that the legislation complicates efforts to support Palestinian rights by making it harder to boycott products from illegal Israeli settlements.

Opponents, including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), condemned the bill as a step toward ethnic cleansing, saying, “A ‘yes’ vote for this bill is erasing the existence of Palestinians”.

“Yeah, that’s right – Palestinians also have a right to exist,” she added.

Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American member of Congress, highlighted the troubling trend of conservative lawmakers inciting hostility toward Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians. She pointed to a recent hearing where Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) echoed racist sentiments, telling Arab-American expert Maya Berry that she ought to “hide [her] head in a bag”.

“The provisions of this bill, Mr Speaker, carry hateful and discriminatory implications,” Tlaib said. “We must unite against it and vote no.”

The bill goes to the finance committee next week. Should the bill pass in the Senate, it would further complicate efforts by advocates for Palestinian rights to support Palestinian-made products while boycotting Israeli goods. “Consumers deserve to know if a product comes from an illegal Israeli settlement before making a purchase,” wrote the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project.

Critics say this bill represents yet another move by Congress to erode Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Globally, however, the International Court of Justice, the highest criminal court, has deemed Israel’s occupation illegal and the UN, based on the ICJ’s ruling, voted this week in favour of a resolution that calls for the end of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories within the next 12 months.

Advocates for Palestine say they are increasingly facing challenges across the US, with the bill serving as a reminder of their uphill task.