US-Israeli Strikes Hit Prestigious Iranian University

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A US-Israeli strike hit the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran on Monday, an attack widely condemned by Iranians both inside and outside of the country, as the bombing campaign continues to hit civilian targets.

The university, known as the “MIT of Iran,” is a prestigious institution that attracts top medical and engineering students in the country.

“Disgraceful!” Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, wrote on X in response to the bombing. “The US/Israel just bombed Sharif University in Tehran. This is not only Iran’s best university, but also a top 100 global university in the field of Civil Engineering.”

Aftermath of US-Israeli strike on the Sharif University (Iranian Red Crescent photo)

Proponents of the war attempted to justify the bombing of the university by pointing to US and EU sanctions imposed on the school over allegations that it cooperates with entities involved in Iranian military activity, but it’s not unusual for engineering schools to have links to their country’s military industry. In the US, the US military and weapons makers are deeply entrenched with universities, funding research and sponsoring students, among other activities.

Reports from Iran said there was extensive damage at the university following the strikes, which hit laboratories and a mosque at the school. US-Israeli strikes also pounded other targets in Tehran and elsewhere across the country, killing at least 34 people, including six children, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the six children — four girls and two boys under 10 years old — were killed by a major air attack in Tehran province’s Baharestan County.

Iran said that the US-Israeli attacks also targeted petrochemical plants in southern Iran. President Trump is threatening to destroy all of the power plants in Iran if Iran doesn’t capitulate to his demands by 8 pm EST on Tuesday night, and said on Monday that the “entire country” could be “taken out” in just one night.