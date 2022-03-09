Posted: March 9, 2022 Categories: Videos USA Poison Control Issues Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests ᎠᕱggꂅᏒ Mar 8, 2022 • As homes across the country receive the free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, a new warning is being issued about a potential HAZARD. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “USA Poison Control Issues Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests”
I know people who test at home several times a week. It’s becoming routine for them, like the brushing of teeth. I do not see them very often, but when I do, I think to myself, ‘Here comes a programmable one.’
They forgot to mention the best part, it’s also used in detonators, as an explosive.