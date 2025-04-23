WATCH: @HaleyforMI turns her back and walks away from a constituent when asked why she accepts support from AIPAC. pic.twitter.com/6PKqgVnYSY
— AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) April 23, 2025
One thought on “WATCH: Haley Stevens turns her back and walks away from a constituent when asked why she accepts support from AIPAC.”
Boy, talk about embarrassing yourself.
I keep thinking of that old song, “Just Walk Away, Renee.” Yeah, when all else fails, split, cruise on out, abandon ship.
A coward loves to run away.
