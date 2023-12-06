WATCH: Illegal Alien Says ‘I Love You Joe Biden’ Immediately After Crossing The Border

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

An illegal alien of Moroccan origin ecstatically thanked President Biden immediately after crossing the southern border.

“I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything Joe Biden,” the man told Fox News while beaming ear-to-ear. “I’m good person. I wanna be good person here in the United States,” the man continued.

The encounter occurred at the Lukesville, Arizona border crossing, which has become one of the busiest in the United States over the last few weeks. The Grand Canyon state is also home to the most active border crossing in the nation, as the Tuscon sector has recorded record-breaking surges in migrant encounters, entries and got-aways.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol figures, 373,625 were detained in the Tuscon sector alone in the fiscal year 2023.

According to a report from Breitbart News, nearly 5,000 migrants are being detained at facilities within the Tucson Border Patrol sector with hundreds of others awaiting transport to nearby processing centers.

In Lukesville, migrants from Africa, the Middle East and South America have been converging into large caravans before illegally entering the United States in groups of 500 or more. Border officials have processed individuals from Pakistan, Iran, China, and a number of North African nations. A Border Patrol source told Breitbart News that the influx of migrants who speak neither Spanish nor English is slowing down the process and leading to a backlog of detainees in the sector.

The surge continues as rec0rd-breaking numbers of illegal aliens continue to stream across the southern border since President Biden took office in January 2021. In the fiscal year 2023, which ended in October, a record 2.48 million migrants were encountered along the southern border. This was up from 2.38 million in 2022, which also set a new record at the time.