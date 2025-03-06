Watch: South Korea Fighter Jets Accidentally Drop Bombs On Small Town

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

South Korean F-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped Mk82 bombs on a town near the North Korean border during a live-fire drill, injuring 15 people and damaging multiple buildings, local media reported.

The South Korean Air Force confirmed to The Korean Herald that two F-16s dropped eight unguided MK-82 bombs outside the Seungjin Training Ground area that landed in the town of Pocheon.

Officials said the fighter jets were part of Freedom Shield Exercise 2025, the annual military exercise between the South Koreans and the Americans.

Footage of the bombing near Nangyu Bridge in Nogok-ri, Idong-myeon, Pocheon, about 31 miles northeast of Seoul, surfaced on X early Thursday.

Reuters quoted Pocheon Mayor Baeck Young-Hyun, who described the incident as “unthinkable.” He urged the military and government to implement new measures to prevent further civilian harm.

“Something that should never have happened just happened,” the mayor said, adding, “The place where the bombs landed is utterly chaotic and looks like a battlefield.”

Footage of the aftermath…

Ahead of the accident, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Freedom Shield joint drills, which will run from March 10 to 20, aim to strengthen the alliance’s readiness for threats like North Korea. As of Thursday, all drills are suspended while an investigation is carried out.

Maybe the South Korean fighter jet pilots need more training in the bomb-dropping department…