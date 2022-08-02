“We Didn’t Expect Anything More from the Two-Tiered Justice System – One Day the FBI Will Come into Your Home” – Nicole Reffitt’s Emotional Warning to Americans After Her Husband is Sentenced to 7 Yrs for Protesting Outside US Capitol

Nicole Reffitt, the wife of J-6er Guy Reffitt, and Ashli Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft (left) walked to the DC courthouse together this morning. Nicole’s husband Guy Reffitt was later sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for attending the January 6 protests. Guy Reffitt did not enter the US Capitol and did not engage in any violence.

As Cara Castronuova reported earlier — January 6 defendant Guy Reffitt, an oil worker from Texas, was sentenced on Monday to more than seven years in prison for attending the January 6 protests in Washington DC. Guy Reffitt did not engage in any violence. He did not enter the US Capitol.

The FBI wired up his son and sent him into their home to record his dad talking smack. The FBI used the recordings to prosecute the oil worker. The Soviet Union was also famous for turning children against their parents.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Guy Reffitt to serve 87 months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Dabney warned Reffitt if he violates terms he will go back to prison for up to the maximum term. This was the minimum sentence under sentencing guidelines of 87-108 months.

Reffitt will serve the longest prison term handed down to date to any defendant connected to January 6th — And he committed NO VIOLENCE and he DID NOT ENTER the US Capitol.

Nicole Reffitt: We didn’t expect anything more from the two-tiered justice system here in the DC area. There’s not going to be a 1-6er who will not be persecuted for their political ideology. No matter if you’re a liberal, and independent, a Republican, this is not OK. The way that people protest in the future will be determined on their political ideology, if it’s OK to charge them or not to charge them… He went that day because the United States is the last great stand we have. And if we allow our country to be driven into the ground by the corrupt, evil politicians here in this city, one day at your kitchen table the FBI is going to come in and tell you that you stood up at the school board meeting and you are now a domestic terrorist. So wake up America. This isn’t just about Guy Weley Reffitt. This isn’t just about 1-6. This is about our liberties being stomped on.

