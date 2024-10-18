WEF "agenda contributor" Ngaire Woods: "The good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more… The bad news is that the majority of people trust that elite less."
"So we can lead, but if people aren't following, we're not going to get to where we want to… pic.twitter.com/HPquk3lgEQ
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 18, 2024
2 thoughts on “WEF “agenda contributor” Ngaire Woods: “The good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more… The bad news is that the majority of people trust that elite less.” “So we can lead, but if people aren’t following, we’re not going to get to where we want to go.””
Trust them less?!!! I never trusted them at all. I’ve known they are pure evil from the git go.
She’s really saying, “We trust each other so we can stay on top.”
How unfortunate for them that most of us know this.
.