WH Press Secretary: “It is shameful” to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities pic.twitter.com/8LZVvN6OHS
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2024
Posted: January 2, 2024
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
WH Press Secretary: “It is shameful” to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities pic.twitter.com/8LZVvN6OHS
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2024
One thought on “WH Press Secretary: “It is shameful” to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities”
This woman is truly batsh*t crazy.