‼️🚨 What a disgrace for a man with blood on his hands —
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended a formal dinner at Trump’s estate in Miami, alongside dozens of top business leaders. pic.twitter.com/D5g53aDT9Z
— SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) April 23, 2025
One thought on “What a disgrace for a man with blood on his hands — Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended a formal dinner at Trump’s estate in Miami, alongside dozens of top business leaders.”
Applauding GENOCIDE!!
My country, you have abandoned me; have allowed yourself to be hijacked. Yes, I share part of the blame for allowing it to happen, but as I learn of your cruel greed and corruption I spit on any who use this country to starve, harm, torture, or kill innocent people while in service to a foreign country, that is to say, Israel.
Decency, Dignity, where are you? For in you are the multitude of qualities that humanity needs for its salvation, its freedom, its RIGHT TO THRIVE.
.