Posted: December 15, 2021 Categories: Videos When blasphemy is served as comedy twerking baby Jesus, pole-dancin' Mary, etc.
17 thoughts on “When blasphemy is served as comedy twerking baby Jesus, pole-dancin’ Mary, etc.”
Dear Viewers, be sure to catch next week’s show… Santa gets it on with Rudolph while shepherds look on in admiration. And don’t miss episode three, where the three kings visit Epstein Island and celebrate with sugar plums and Adrenochrome, because there’s no end to our debauchery and we want to slime you up. Forget self-respect. Demoralization is on the menu for you, you little piece of worthless sh*t.
What’s interesting is South Park backed down on a skit on the Muslim religion. SNL would never do a skit on that as well. Attack on Christianity is ok, per the jews. Shit, look who is in charged.
Why?
People are entertained by this?
That was insanely stupid, goofy, and beyond
Itching my ass is more productive
This is why ‘DO NOT EAT’ is on desiccant packages
Are we still defending some religion where a dude supposedly 2000 years ago had superpowers. And some of this supposed deity’s followers eat his flesh and drink his blood.
And then he saves his followers from death? Why? Who wants to be here in the lower material world forever?
Regardless Coca Cola Santa can take that bottle and …
-flek
I ain’t defending nothin’ here; just seeing the crudeness they serve up as comedy and entertainment. It’s meant to provoke, and to act superior. They have to demean others in order to lift themselves up.
Testify sister
Forget about the religious aspect, this goofy shit makes us look like a country of retards.
How big of f-king moron would you have to be to consider this entertainment?
Saturday Night Live is pure shit. A bunch of f-king goofy fools, and nothing they do is funny. This is the sludge in the gene pool and again, people actually accept this as entertainment.
I agree Henry. Thank you. Regardless of preference of religion or other freedoms… We our responsible for upholding The Common Law of The People and….. The Bill of Rights!!!!!
This dude, known as Jesus the Christ, wasn’t the only one that had/has superpowers. “And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.” Luke 24:49
This supposed deity is not God, but the Son of God. “But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.” John 20:31
No one is literally eating his flesh nor drinking his blood. Metaphorically/symbolically the bread represents his body and what he accomplished by his suffering and death. Both the bread and cup were to be done in remembrance of Jesus Christ and what he accomplished for mankind by his sufferings. “And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me. Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.” Luke 22:19,20.
Yeah, he even saves from eternal death. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” John 3:16,17
“The lower material world forever”? “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the former heaven and the former earth passed away, and the sea is no longer.” Revelation 20:1
Amen!
🙂
Once again demoralizing and it does bring emotions. Have to erase the heritage of the people so we truly forget who we are as a people. Henry says it all the time and that’s what is happening. Henry, correct me if I’m wrong.
We are a moral people/giving people yet it seems “they” are taking our kindness for weakness. No more, it’s us or them.
You are not wrong. Anything that makes you feel comfortable in any aspect of your life and makes you feel normal and is a part of our heritage, they absolutely want to demean and destroy.
Is that a supposed to be entertainment?
Nothing funny.
Reminds me of the movie where the man wakes up in the future and he the smartest man alive.
Had b-i-l in the late 80’s who would laugh for hours over beevis and buthead.
I never saw any humor in it.
May God forgive them for they know not what they do