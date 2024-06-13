While hiding his identity, a border patrol agent tells CNN that if he doesn’t allow the invasion, he’ll get fired:
“Our hands are tied. If I don’t allow them to cross…I’ll lose my job.” pic.twitter.com/jV0N7kJ0ZO
And yet the traitor stays on follows criminal orders , all for a bullshit over taxed stipend called a pay check ..this country is in so much trouble , we better deal with it when it his our door steps because it seems all the road blocks are being pulled up around us… I despite fcken boot lickers to my core
add this little bitch to the list , NEXT!