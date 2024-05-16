If you want to know how truly evil the people we’re dealing with are, you need to hear this:
This is from Nathan Larson, Democrat politician, ran for Congress, multiple times. Ran a website for pedos to discuss their dark intentions and fantasies. Here’s the quote.
“It’s not enough to f*ck kids and take their innocence. You also need to reproduce the next generation with them. Let them see that you prefer to f*ck the offspring you have with them, than to have s*x with a woman who is no longer jailbait.”
There is more to the quote mentioned in this video but honestly it just gets so much more dark and disgusting I won’t transcribe it. You can watch the clip and hear it.
The whistleblower provided the evidence to Major News Media, no one would run the story. He says they were all aware of it including enforcement agencies but no one would do anything about it
Democrats Nathan Larson is an admitted pedophilia advocate who also was on trial for allegedly grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl
Whistleblower Says Democrat Politician Ran A Dark Website For Pedophiles
One thought on “Whistleblower Says Democrat Politician Ran A Dark Website For Pedophiles”
Every day another story about their debauchery. Cocaine bag at Whitehouse. “No one knows who it belonged to.” Yeah, sure. More cocaine at Capitol Police Station. Another politician advancing/selling pedophilia, and so on. One thing more disgusting than the other. When will the good people see that these are monsters posing at leaders? Perverts feigning formality. They’re all corrupt to the core. When do we finally “unseat” them?
Yeah, we got tragedy on our hands. Even so, here’s a bit of humor on some of it. Doesn’t go far enough but mocking them at least proves we see:
