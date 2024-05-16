Whistleblower Says Democrat Politician Ran A Dark Website For Pedophiles

By Wall Street Apes

If you want to know how truly evil the people we’re dealing with are, you need to hear this:

This is from Nathan Larson, Democrat politician, ran for Congress, multiple times. Ran a website for pedos to discuss their dark intentions and fantasies. Here’s the quote.

“It’s not enough to f*ck kids and take their innocence. You also need to reproduce the next generation with them. Let them see that you prefer to f*ck the offspring you have with them, than to have s*x with a woman who is no longer jailbait.”

There is more to the quote mentioned in this video but honestly it just gets so much more dark and disgusting I won’t transcribe it. You can watch the clip and hear it.

The whistleblower provided the evidence to Major News Media, no one would run the story. He says they were all aware of it including enforcement agencies but no one would do anything about it

Democrats Nathan Larson is an admitted pedophilia advocate who also was on trial for allegedly grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl

