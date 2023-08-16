White House Press Sec KJP posts then deletes tweet written in Joe Biden’s voice

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre drew laughs after she made and promptly deleted a post about the time she had run for President of the United States. The flub quickly went viral, with many speculating that she had accidentally written a social media post that was intended to be posted on Joe Biden’s X account. “Investing in America means investing in ALL of America,” Jean-Pierre’s post read. “When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

This Joe Bidenesque post about leaving “no part of the country behind” comes as he is facing scrutiny for his reaction and response to the fires in Maui, Hawaii. The controversy started after a reporter asked Biden if he had any comment to give regarding the rising death toll in Maui.

“No. No comment,” replied a grinning Biden.

Things did not end there. Shortly after Biden announced that the US government would provide a measly $700 to help people who have been affected by the fires, but only if they have lost their homes and “have critical needs.”

This was decried by many people, most of whom argue it is far too little.

“Make it $700 a month. Per family member in a household. For a minimum of two years,” wrote Scott Santens, director of the ITSA Foundation.

“A one-time $700 payment will definitely get their lives, houses and property back! Great job Biden,” commented another user.

Numerous people pointed to the massive amount of money and aid the Biden administration has sent over to Ukraine. Thus far, Biden has sent $113 billion in taxpayer money to the Eastern European nation and greenlighted another $200 million on Monday.

For comparison’s sake, financial commentator Mark Wlosinski estimated Biden’s $700 payments as totaling $1.9 million. Wlosinski posted his results on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wlosinski sarcastically asked in his post, “An entire town on US soil has been destroyed overnight, and the best our government can do is $700?”

“This is insulting…”

Former President Trump was quick to slam Biden’s reaction to the fires, while also providing a heartfelt message to the victims of his own.