Why is the federal government blocking access for supplies? Why isn’t the federal government sending in supplies to help the people?

Why is the federal government blocking access for supplies? Why isn’t the federal government sending in supplies to help the people? pic.twitter.com/lPgPJOiJcu — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) August 13, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet