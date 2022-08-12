Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed

Aug 11, 2022
Is the military industrial complex insane enough to incinerate Earth’s last remaining forests in order to achieve the objectives of the global controllers? The short answer is yes. A formerly classified US military document titled “Forest Fire As A Military Weapon” is a truly shocking exposé of planned scorched Earth destruction. The US Forest Service actually participated in the research and planning that went into this military instruction manual for carrying out orchestrated forest fire catastrophes. What part have climate intervention operations played in the preparation of forests for extreme and unprecedented incineration all over the world? This short video report reveals the shocking degree of research that the US military and the US Forest Service has put into preparing forests for extreme incineration.
Dane Wigington
Could be that “God” is just another word for Life.
TREES
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast
A tree that looks at God all day
And lifts her leafy arms to pray
A tree that may in summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair
Upon whose bosom snow has lain
Who intimately lives with rain
Poems are made by fools like me
But only God can make a tree
— Joyce Kilmer – 1886-1918
Are they killing themselves with us? I wonder if there are any areas of a certain amount of sky square miles where this isn’t being done to. Areas they are saving for themselves to survive in? But wouldn’t there be flow contamination oozing everywhere? Such a sick, distopian plan with death as its goal.
