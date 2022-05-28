May 27, 2022 • Those in cutting edge tech, and often associated with the World Economic Forum, have a vision for integrating technology with the human body in a way that may change what it means to be human. How do you feel about this?
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
May 27, 2022 • Those in cutting edge tech, and often associated with the World Economic Forum, have a vision for integrating technology with the human body in a way that may change what it means to be human. How do you feel about this?
One thought on “World Economic Forum: Smartphones Will Be In Your Body By 2030”
No thanks. Next topic!