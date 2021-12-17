WTH? Millions of Migrants Denied COVID Shots Because Manufacturers Fear Lawsuits OVER SIDE EFFECTS

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Millions of migrants around the world are being denied their COVID shots because the vaccine manufacturers are worried about legal risks from harmful side effects.

This tells you everything you need to know about the COVID vaccines — And companies producing the vaccines.

Reuters reported:

Tens of millions of migrants may be denied COVID-19 vaccines from a global programme because some major manufacturers are worried about legal risks from harmful side effects, according to officials and internal documents from Gavi, the charity operating the programme, reviewed by Reuters. Nearly two years into a pandemic that has already killed more than 5 million people, only about 7% of people in low-income countries have received a dose. Vaccine deliveries worldwide have been delayed by production problems, hoarding by rich countries, export restrictions and red tape. Many programmes have also been hampered by hesitancy among the public. The legal concerns are an additional hurdle for public health officials tackling the coronavirus – even as officials say unvaccinated people offer an ideal environment for it to mutate into new variants that threaten hard-won immunity around the world. Many COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have required that countries indemnify them for any adverse events suffered by individuals as a result of the vaccines, the United Nations says. Where governments are not in control, that is not possible.

