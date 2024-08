"Zionists bombed us in Iraq to make us flee in panic to Israel. I'm an Iraqi Jew-an Arab Jew. Israel claims to speak for all Jews around the world, but Zionism is an Ashkenazi thing, nothing to do with us"

Professor Avi Shlaim, Oxford University

