14 arrested in Aurora, CO for armed home invasion after Tren de Aragua took over apartment complex

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The Aurora Police Department on Tuesday announced that 14 people have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion at an apartment complex in the Colorado city. The same apartment complex made headlines over the summer after footage showed members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua taking over the complex.

A press release from the police department stated that officers responded to The Edge at Lowry Apartments just before 2:30 am on Tuesday to a report of an armed home invasion involving a stabbing and kidnapping in the 1200 block of Dallas Street.

Police said that preliminary information “suggests several suspects entered an apartment occupied by two people,” with the suspects moving the victims to another apartment on the property where they were threatened and bound.

The victims were released after some time, at which point they called 911. An adult male received a non-life-threatening stab wound during the incident.

According to Fox News, police said that it is unclear at the moment whether the suspects are connected to Tren de Aragua.

The apartment complex made headlines in August after footage showed heavily armed members of the Venezuelan gang walking through the halls of the complex. The owner of the video doorbell that caught the footage said the clip occurred just moments before a shootout in which one person was seriously injured and several nearby vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Two gang members tied to the August apartment takeover were later arrested in a major drug and firearms bust in New York City. Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Pena Angulo, 25, were taken into custody during an early morning raid in the Bronx. The two were charged with burglary and menacing with a firearm in the Aurora case.

A real estate management company, CBZ Management, said that “several” properties in Aurora have been taken over by the gang, and one of their workers was severely beaten when the worker refused to let members of the gang stay in a vacant unit. According to News 9, the city reached an agreement earlier in December with CBZ Management to close the complex. If the closure proceeds, five of six buildings will be impacted and residents will be given 30 days notice.