4 people shot on I-59 in Birmingham, Alabama in shootout involving stolen car: ‘Everybody’s a suspect,’ police say

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Friday, four people were injured in a shootout on I-59 in Birmingham, Alabama, after a group of individuals saw what they believed to be their stolen vehicle and started to follow it.

In a statement, Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said, that upon arrival at the scene, they found two males who had been shot and were transported to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries, reports WPVI-TV. Two other males showed up at UAB Hospital and were part of this incident.

Discussing what led to the incident Fitzgerald said that one party saw what they thought was their stolen vehicle, and decided to confront the other group when the shootout ensued between the groups.

He noted that they believe “Every person who was shot had some involvement in the initial incident. Whether they were the party who thought they saw their stolen vehicle, or they were a party in the alleged stolen vehicle.” He added, “We have no persons that was not involved in the incident that has been shot.”

Discussing why the incident occurred he said, “It speaks to the breakdown in our society that we have.” Fitzgerald noted, “The issue lies with, we have such an on-site mentality going on in our community, where everyone wants to handle their issues right then and there.”

“If this was the case that this party saw their possible stolen vehicle, all they had to do was call 911. Our officers live for stuff like that,” he said. “That’s why we put on that uniform and that bullet-proof vest, to be put in those situations. But here you have someone that possibly took it upon themselves to confront a group, and now here you have a shootout on the interstate at 4:40 pm.”

One female was also taken in as a person of interest, and all four males are considered suspects at this time.