9,000 Haitians Expected to Reach Mexico in a Few Days on Their Way to US as Omicron Cases Continue to Surge in US

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Over 9,000 Haitians are expected to reach Mexico in a few days. They are on their way to the US, of course.

They could be here in a couple weeks.

Dr. Fauci and the US medical elites are not worried about the illegal aliens carrying COVID into the country.

El Solde Mexico reported:

About 9,000 Haitians are stranded in Panama waiting for them to reach the southern border of Mexico in the next few days, reported security sources from the Government of Guatemala, a country that is already preparing to receive these migrants. This group of people is estimated to reach the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala in eight days, after having crossed one of the most dangerous jungles in the world shared by Colombia and Panama. The contingent is made up of children, women and men who left Haiti due to the political conflict that has existed in that country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Security sources of the Government of Guatemala reported that they are already preparing to receive these people who will seek to reach their national territory and who will advance towards Mexico with the intention of reaching the United States. According to activists, an average of 300 to 400 people of different nationalities continue to enter the southern border per day, which has generated a migration crisis in Tapachula that has overwhelmed the authorities.

The Haitians are not being tested for COVID before their release into the public.

Haitian migrants tell us they aren't being tested for COVID-19 before being released into the public https://t.co/KSNxbU47iP pic.twitter.com/PB7QFVXVwi — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 1, 2021

