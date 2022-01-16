93% Of Autopsies Reveal People Who Were Vaccinated With Covid-19 Jab Died From Vaccine

The Covid-19 jab was implicated in 93% of the deaths in people who were autopsied. The most interesting point to note is the original coroner or public prosecutor claimed that they were not due to the genocide jab. Initially, fifteen bodies were examined, from ages 28 to 95. They had died from 7 days to 6 months after “vaccination.” However, further examination revealed that the clot shot was the cause of death in 14 of 15 patients. The most attacked organ was the heart, but other organs were involved such as the lungs and liver. The significance of these findings is baffling, since there is a potential of millions of deaths.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Arne Burkhardt have done marvelous work to make the public aware of these dangerous Covid-19 shots. Family members requested the bodies of these victims to be thoroughly examined. Dr. Bhakdi has dedicated his whole life to practicing, teaching, and researching microbiology and infectious disease. Dr. Burkhardt is a world renowned pathologist and virologist who has published over 300 papers in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, and virology. Both men work currently in Germany. Ironically Dr. Bhakdi is thinking of leaving the country because health authorities want his 4 year old child Covid jabbed.

Both Dr, Bhakdi and Dr. Burkhardt noticed that in 14 of the 15 patients witnessed there were widespread evidence of the body attacking itself, which they had never seen before. These patients were people who died at home, in sporting events, in the car, or at work. Dr. Burkhardt was able to add 55 more patients to his examinations, increasing the total number to 70. In over 90% of the deceased, Dr. Burkhardt found autoimmune self-attack in the tissues of these organs by killer T-lymphocytes, in ages 28 to 90. In all deaths they found the same pathological findings. The only common denominator in all these people was the genocide Covid jab, a gene based therapy, which caused spike protein damage to tissue. Four of the victims from the Covid-19 shot, only received one dose. With each Covid jab, the immune system gets progressively worse. Dr. Bhakdi describes the shots as “leaky,”producing spike proteins that set up the organs for attack by killer lymphocytes. He also noted that these lymphocytes in the lymphatic system are dying. These cells are responsible for destroying viruses and bacteria that are already in our bodies, such as infectious mononucleosis, cytomegalovirus, herpes virus, Epstein-Barr virus, tuberculosis, toxoplasmosis, and any other dormant ones. Dr. Bhakdi also noted there is “an explosion of tumors and cancers among the vaccinated that no one can explain.” The lymphocytes are the cells responsible for controlling cancers in our bodies.

Dr. Hoffe had found earlier this year in his own research that 60% of patients who received the genocide jab, had elevated D-dimer levels, which is an indicator of clotting on on the walls of small blood vessels. Dr. Ryan Cole, another pathologist, is seeing a twenty-fold increase in uterine cancer, along with other tumors as well. Dr. Cole has noted that the “vaccines” do not cause patients to produce enough secretory IgA. Immunoglobulin A is the first line of defense against harmful microbes, while maintaining a balanced immunological response. Lastly, Dr. Cole acknowledges the T-cell infiltrates in the jabbed population are tissue destructive. He wants to do a study to see how the spike protein deposits in the organs at the site of the infiltrates.

CONCLUSION

The work of the Bhakdi/Burkhardt team is bombshell. This is the first time a study explained how the genocide jabs are killing lymphocytes in the lymphatic system, which is equivalent to a sewage treatment plant of the body. This will consequently lead to the emergence of dormant pathogens infecting the host. I personally know a nurse practitioner in Pennsylvania who came down with shingles and Covid-19 infection, after her third booster shot. One of the questions that I have and I believe we need more research on, is this: Is the death of the lymphocytes a permanent consequence of the Covid injection? We know from previous studies that each shot seems to destroy immunity. Are the jabbed setting themselves up for Antibody-Dependent Enhancement, which would lead to breakthrough infections?

The work of the Bhakdi/Burkhardt team, as well as Dr. Hoffe and Dr. Cole, can be outlined as follows. First, inflammatory events in small blood vessels, are characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and dead endothelial cells, which in turn can lead to blood clots. Second, there is an extensive accumulation of T-lymphocytes in the tissue surrounding blood vessels. Third, there is a massive infiltration of organs and tissue with these killer cells. From the work of all these scientists, we see that the heart is the main organ involved, but clotting can occur anywhere with these Covid jabs, from the brain to the blood vessels. These “clot shots” must be stopped!

