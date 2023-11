A British doctor collapses while reading an emergency message from the Al-Shifa Hospital director, after the occupation killed more than 202 doctors in the region.

A British doctor collapses while reading an emergency message from the Al-Shifa Hospital director, after the occupation killed more than 202 doctors in the region. pic.twitter.com/xvsXJKB8fT — Loay (@AstroLoay) November 12, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet