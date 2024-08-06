A “five-front” war? Israel opens underground nuclear shelter in Jerusalem for country’s leadership – Shock find shakes relations with Egypt

By Evangelos L. – War News 247

For the first time in decades, the Shin Bet has opened the underground “nuclear” bunker in Jerusalem known as the “Doomsday Bunker” which will house the country’s top political leadership and officials of the Defense and Security complex, a sign that Israel is preparing for war large scale with unknown ramifications.

“The Shin Bet has completed preparations for the operation of the underground command and control shelter in Jerusalem, intended to house the state’s political-security elite during a major war.

The shelter is equipped with all means of command and control, it is connected to “The Pit”, the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, and all other shelters, senior leaders can stay for a long time during a war and it is invulnerable,” reports the Israeli news website Walla.

This move was deemed necessary in Israel as according to al-Mayadeen, Iran believes that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh crossed “Iranian red lines” therefore Iran will respond in a way that crosses “Israeli red lines”.

Anger in Israel over Egypt – Secret Hamas equipment tunnel found

Senior Israeli Defense and Security officials are expressing their anger at Egypt after the discovery of Hamas equipment tunnels.

A huge tunnel that runs deep from the town of Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip, goes under the Egyptian Border Wall and into the Sinai Peninsula of Eastern Egypt, was recently discovered by the Israeli Forces.

The tunnel is more than 3 meters high, large enough for trucks carrying weapons and ammunition for Hamas to enter Gaza.

The Israelis accuse Egypt of allowing the creation of a “secret arms transport highway” to Hamas.

“Egypt has allowed Israel’s security to be damaged for years. Israeli confidence in Egyptian mediation in the negotiations for the return of the abductees is almost zero,” the Israelis report.

“Iran’s attack will last for days”

Several meetings of officials took place in Israel to prepare the country for an Iranian attack that could lead to a “five-front” war.

“Iran and its proxies seek to surround us with a suffocating terror,” said the Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu warned that “anyone who harms our country will be held accountable. He will pay a very heavy price.”

“Their visible aggression is insatiable, but Israel is not helpless. We are determined to stand against them on every front, in every arena, far and near,” he added.

Senior Israeli officials are preparing for a multi-day offensive by Iran, Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in response to the killing of Hamas’s top political figure, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Officials believe the attacks will include hundreds of missiles, rockets and drones, attempting to overwhelm Israel’s air defenses over a period of at least three days .

US and Israeli officials said both Iran and Hezbollah are still working to finalize their military plans and get them approved at the political level.

An Iranian source told Al-Jazeera that the retaliation will be severe and painful. Iran can target Israeli citizens or senior officials abroad in addition to launching missiles at home.

The WSJ notes that Iran has told Arab diplomats it doesn’t care if the response sparks a war with Israel , according to people familiar with the talks.

Finally, the IDF announced the creation of a new “large-scale emergency” warning system similar to the United States’ emergency notification system. This system will allow location-based emergency messages to be distributed to residents in seconds using mobile phone antennas.