A Forensic Arborist has Determined that Nearly All Wildfires in California since the Paradise Fires have been Caused by Direct Energy Weapons

By MJTruthUltra

• Robert Brame has over 38 years of experience as an arborist and has spent the last 48 years studying the plant kingdom, focusing on California’s native flora.

• He has conducted extensive fieldwork, making 106 trips to the aftermath of 38 different wildfires mostly in California. —— According to his analysis, he determined that only THREE of these fires were due to natural causes.

• One example he provides is the Coffey Park Fire, in Santa Rosa California in 2017. —— Several highly flammable trees were left entirely intact despite homes burning to the ground around it. Like what we see in the LA Fires.

In all of his 120 trips to fire ravaged areas mostly in California, he has found strange consistent anomalies… such as melted glass and aluminum, where there shouldn’t be.

• In other scenarios, fence posts made of wood only ignited near the screws or metal, leading him to believe it’s being heated up with some kind of microwave technology.

• Another example he shows are trees that are literally cooking from the inside out, burning, while not one single leaf burned on the same trees.

• Brame strongly believes some of these fires, like those in Lahaina, Maui, have been started or exacerbated by directed energy weapons (DEWS).

UPDATE: CA FIRES — This is very concerning… 🚨 A Forensic Arborist has Determined that Nearly All Wildfires in California since the Paradise Fires have been Caused by Direct Energy Weapons • Robert Brame has over 38 years of experience as an arborist and has spent the last 48… pic.twitter.com/aBaDn27ydd — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 26, 2025