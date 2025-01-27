One thought on “Pomposity knows no bounds

  1. Why not just rename the whole earth PLANET TRUMP? And rename the sun, SOLAR MUSK? The moon, MELANIA’S MAGIC. The Grand Canyon, THE BARRON BADLANDS? The United States, BIBI’S BACKYARD? The Solar System, BLACKROCK ENTERPRISES? And lastly, the galaxy, GREATER ZION?

    America, remember freedom? Happiness? Possibility?

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*