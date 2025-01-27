New name for the water that separates England and France pic.twitter.com/R6Lipj1Dra
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2025
One thought on “Pomposity knows no bounds”
Why not just rename the whole earth PLANET TRUMP? And rename the sun, SOLAR MUSK? The moon, MELANIA’S MAGIC. The Grand Canyon, THE BARRON BADLANDS? The United States, BIBI’S BACKYARD? The Solar System, BLACKROCK ENTERPRISES? And lastly, the galaxy, GREATER ZION?
America, remember freedom? Happiness? Possibility?
