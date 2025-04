A Microsoft employee disrupted the company’s 50th anniversary event to call out its role in fueling genocide. “You have blood on your hands,” Ibtehal AbuSaad told Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman. “Stop using AI for genocide.”

