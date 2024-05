A Palestinian woman with Israeli citizenship was arrested and blindfolded for showing sympathy for those in Gaza via social media.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 A Palestinian woman with Israeli citizenship was arrested and blindfolded for showing sympathy for those in Gaza via social media. something… something… democracy in the middle east. pic.twitter.com/Q2nOV3XNSq — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 29, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet