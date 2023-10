Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of Neturei Karta International has a brief message.

“Killing, stealing, occupying others land or repressing an entire people is totally forbidden in Jewish Religion.”🇵🇸

Abolish the Zionist State of Israel🇮🇱

pic.twitter.com/m3cUN9PDUl

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 15, 2023