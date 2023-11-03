ACTORS Dying suddenly – Matthew Perry (age 54), Tyler Christopher (age 50) are the most recent losses

By Vigilant News

34 young actors and actresses who died suddenly in 2023 – many had autopsies done

Oct.31, 2023 – 50 year old Tyler Christopher, ex-husband of Eva Longoria, star of “General Hospital” and “Days of our Lives”, died suddenly from a cardiac event in his San Diego Apartment.

Oct.28, 2023 – 54 year old Matthew Perry, star of NBC sitcom FRIENDS died suddenly around 4:10pm on Oct.28, 2023. “First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles house and were unable to revive him.” He had played pickleball for one hour, the morning before his death. His pickleball partner said he was fatigued and had been fatigued over past week.

Oct.29, 2023 – Filipino actor Joey Paras, age 45, died on Oct.29, 2023 after a battle with an undisclosed illness

Oct.17, 2023 – London, UK – 38 year old model and actress Tabby Brown, ex-girlfriend of Mario Balotelli, died suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest. She had been absent from social media for 18 months. She appeared in ads for Canon and Virgin Atlantic.

Oct.5, 2023 – 53 year old Keith Jefferson, actor who played in “Django Unchained”, “the Hateful Eight”, and close friend of Jamie Foxx, died suddenly on Oct.5, 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer in Aug.2023. Diagnosis to death: approximately one month.

Sep.30, 2023 – 35 year old Egyptian actor, director Ahmed Samy El-Adl died suddenly on Sep.30, 2023 from cardiac arrest due to pulmonary embolism

Sep.15, 2023 – Austin, TX – 44 year old Billy Miler, actor in “General Hospital” and “Young and the Restless” died suddenly on Sep.15, 2023. “He was struggling with manic depression when he died” his manager said. His mother confirmed his death was due to suicide.

Aug.29, 2023 – 50 year old Ahmo Kathleen Hight, American Fitness Model, Swimsuit Model and Actress. Died suddenly after “falling on the ground and hitting her head” on August 29, 2023. She didn’t die of the fall but of a blood clot.

Aug.15, 2023 – 40 year old Broadway actor and star Chris Peluso died suddenly on August 15, 2023. Cause of death not released but possible neurological injury as he recently sought treatment for schizoaffective disorder

Aug.3, 2023 – 47 year old actor Clifton Oliver died on August 3, 2023. He was battling “an illness” and had spent the last six weeks in a hospital and then hospice. His illness has not been revealed. Probably cancer.

July 28, 2023 – 56 year old actor Marc Gilpin died on July 28, 2023. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma May 5, 2022 with 2 inoperable tumors in his brain

July 21, 2023 – Nashville, TN – 44 year old Shonka Dukureh, actress who played in the new film Elvis, died July 21, 2023. She was found dead by one of her children at 9:30am and ran to a neighbor who called 911. Autopsy: death due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

July 20, 2023 – Roodepoort, South Africa – 36 year old actor Bradley Olivier died suddenly on July 20, 2023, days after being admitted to hospital, from heart attack.

July 16, 2023 – Manila, Philippines – 51 year old actor-director Ricky Rivero died on July 16 from complications of a stroke.

July 6, 2023 – 48 year old actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played one of the first trans characters on television as Zoe Luper on ABC’s soap opera “All my children” died suddenly on July 6, 2023. Medical Examiner: cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy

June 25, 2023 – London, UK Actor 40 year old Nick Baldev, died 4 days after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and less than 24 hours after being told it had spread (June 25, 2023)

June 24, 2023 – The remains of 65 year old British actor Julian Sands were discovered on a mountainside in Mount Baldy, California He died while he was hiking. Autopsy could NOT determine what caused his death He was a “highly experienced hiker”

June 24, 2023 -Brazil – 40 year old Gisele Hadlich Bauer, theater actress, died suddenly on June 24, 2023. She was found dead at home by her daughter, presumed cardiac arrest

June 17, 2023 – 41 year old model and Hollywood actress Katerina Pavelek ended her life at an assisted suicide clinic in Basel, Switzerland on June 17, 2023, due to COVID-19 vaccine booster injuries (ME, CFS, ALS)

June 15, 2023 – Toronto, ON – 56 year old Filipino-Canadian actor Patrick Guzman died suddenly due to a heart attack on June 15, 2023. On Instagram, actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel shared a post by Guzman’s wife Liezle about his “sudden and unexpected passing”

June 6, 2023 – 59 yo actor Paul Eckstein, co-creator of TV series “Godfather of Harlem,” died unexpectedly in his sleep on June 6, 2023

June 1, 2023 – Plymouth, MI – 52 year old Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh died suddenly on June 1, 2023. He died in his sleep, after a cardiac arrest. He did not have a history of heart issues according to the family describing his death as “very sudden”

June 1, 2023 – 62 year old Anna Shay, actress on Netflix reality show Bling Empire, died suddenly from a stroke on June 1, 2023.

May 21, 2023 – Lacco Ameno, Italy – 58 year old Ray Stevenson, Northern Irish Actor who portrayed Dagonet in the film King Arthur and Titus Pullo in HBO Series Rome, died suddenly while working on a film in Italy. He was briefly hospitalized and died from a heart attack.

May 6, 2023 – Brazilian actor and comedian Eraldo Fontiny, age 41, died on May 6, 2023 from a “sudden illness”

May 5, 2023 – Italy – reality TV star 37 year old Monica Sirianni collapsed & died suddenly on May 5, 2023. She was at a bar with friends when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Attempts were made to revive her but she died upon arriving at the Hospital.

April 18, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – 39 year old actor and film producer Gavin Peretti died suddenly on April 18, 2023. Cause of death: suicide by hanging.

April 11, 2023 – South Korea – 26 year old actress Jung Cae-yul was found dead in her home on April 11. She had committed suicide.

Apr.9, 2023 – Mexico City – 27 year old actor and ballad singer Julian Figueroa died suddenly on April 9, 2023. He was found unconscious in his room in a ventricular arrhythmia and died of a cardiac arrest.

March 17, 2023 – 60 year old Lance Reddick, famous for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and “John Wick” movies has died. Lance‘s body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday 9:30 AM. Autopsy: ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease

Mar.8, 2023 – 54 year old actor Sean Lampkin died suddenly in his sleep on March 8, 2023.

Feb.19, 2023 – NY, NY – 28 year old former child actor Jansen Panettiere, brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died suddenly from an “enlarged heart”.

Feb.8, 2023 – Austin, TX – 34 year old Cody Longo, actor on TV series “Days of our lives’“ and “Hollywood Heights” was found dead in his home, he died in his sleep. Autopsy “chronic ethanol abuse”.

My Take…

Vast majority of employers in the entertainment industry forced actors and actresses to take COVID-19 vaccines to get or keep their jobs.

Furthermore, actors and actresses tend to travel a great deal, so there was additional pressure to be fully vaccinated.

When it comes to actors and actresses, we see a FAR HIGHER percentage of autopsies performed, than in the general population.

This yields very interesting results:

14 died from cardiac events

4 died in their sleep

4 died from blood clots (2 strokes, 1 pulmonary embolus)

4 died from very aggressive cancers (1 glioblastoma, 1 bowel cancer – dead 4 days after diagnosis,1 unknown – dead 1 month after diagnosis)

4 died by way of suicide (can’t exclude neurological injury)

This pattern is typical of COVID-19 Vaccine injuries and many of these are confirmed by autopsy (despite the fact that no pathologist in North America is staining for the spike protein to protect Pfizer and Moderna shareholders)

We urgently need thorough autopsies with staining for the COVID-19 Vaccine Spike protein, in all cases of sudden and unexpected death.

