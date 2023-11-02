Bill Gates Facing Life Behind Bars on Child Rape Charges

Mainstream media don’t want you to know this, but there are still court cases ongoing involving Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their victims. Mainstream media don’t want you to know because they are desperately prevent the release of the Epstein client list.

Why are they so keen to keep it under wraps? Because the media is the PR department of the global elite – and Epstein’s client list will blow their cozy little world apart once and for all.

You might remember the case against JP Morgan by the US Virgin Islands that settled in September. JP Morgan agreed to $75 million in settlement after the US Virgin Islands alleged the bank facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes.

According to the mainstream media, that is all you need to know. There is nothing to see here. Move along.

But there is actually a case that is still ongoing. Ghislaine Maxwell, who is rotting in prison, is suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. Such is her infamy, she can’t find a single lawyer in the United States to represent her. Nobody wants to touch her, so she is going to be representing herself in this case.

If this case actually makes it to trial, we will learn more about Epstein, his clients, and co-conspirators.

There is so much more that we need to find out. The information that has been published in the mainstream media is the tiny tip of an enormous iceberg.

Mainstream media is desperately trying to keep these names out of the news, so it is worth going over the confirmed list of elites in Epstein’s orbit that we know about from the discovery processes of the cases earlier this year.

This doesn’t mean these elites are 100% clients and co-conspirators in Epstein’s worse crimes, but these people were close to him, socializing with him, and doing business with him. These are the elites we know for sure were in Epstein’s ring.

Tom Pritzker, Hyatt Hotels chairman.

Sergei Brin, Google co-founder.

Mortimer Zuckerman, real estate mogul.

Jes Staley, former JPMorgan CEO.

Lawrence Summers, Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary.

Ehud Barak, former Israel Prime Minister.

Woody Allen, Hollywood director.

Barnaby Marsh, author and philanthropist.

Glenn Dubin, billionaire hedge fund manager.

Kathryn Ruemmler, Obama White House counsel

Prof. Noam Chomsky

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase CEO.

Reid Hoffman – Linkedin co-founder and Trump-hater.

And perhaps most disturbing of all, William Burns, Biden’s current CIA Director.

All of these names are noteworthy and it’s worth digging deeper into all of them.

Take Jes Staley, for example. He was so close to Jeffrey Epstein, they sent emails to each other that were almost romantic. Some of their emails were leaked during the discovery processes of these courts cases and they contain disturbing references to Snow White and Beauty and the Beast.

What kind of grown men send each other regular emails discussing Snow White and Beauty and the Beast?

Epstein and Daley clearly weren’t really talking about the Disney films in these emails.

We know that pedophiles use secret code words to discuss their crimes. The People’s Voice broke the news in 2016 that John Podesta’s emails, published by Wikipedia, contained pedophile code words.

According to the FBI, pizza is code for young girls, hot dogs for young boys. Pedophiles use food-related words including pizza, hot dogs, and walnut sauce, among others, when discussing things that are clearly not really about food.

It’s clear that the Snow White references in the emails between Daley and Epstein are code words. We do not know what the code words mean. We are guessing that it has something to do with child sex trafficking.

Then there is Tom Pritzker, the chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, who was also very close with Jeffrey Epstein. He was listed in Epstein’s Little Black Book as “numero uno” or number one. He was clearly very important to Jeffrey Epstein.

So what do we know about Pritzker? He has previously been accused of sexual assault. This came out in the lawsuit between Maxwell and Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

He is also the cousin of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and like the rest of the family, Tom is obsessed with pushing the trans agenda on children. They not only fund many different organizations that not only push the agenda, they encourage the mutilation of children’s genitals at a very young age.

Perhaps most disturbing of all is the fact that current CIA director William Burns had three meetings with Jeffrey Epstein when he was Obama’s deputy secretary of state, a full eight years after Epstein had been convicted of child sex crimes, as the Wall Street Journal revealed earlier this year.

Burns and Epstein first met in Washington prior to Burns visiting Epstein and his Manhattan townhouse, according to a trove of leaked documents that include Epstein’s schedules which were not contained in Epstein’s “black book” of contacts or flight logs.

In 2014 there was simply no excuse for meeting multiple times with the convicted pedophile.

But it gets even worse.

Obama’s personal White House attorney Kathryn Ruemmler also had dozens of secret meetings with Epstein, none of which were disclosed at the time or explained by the Obama White House.

