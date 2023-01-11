Air Force Academy Offensive Lineman and Cadet Hunter Brown Dies Suddenly While Walking to Class

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Offensive lineman for the Air Force Academy football team Hunter Brown died suddenly this week when he left his dormitory to go to class.

The Air Force Academy is an NCAA Division 1 school.

Hunter, from Louisiana, experienced a medical emergency when he left his dorm for class.

Our prayers are with him and his family.

The US Military had a forced COVID vaccine policy until December.

The Air Force put out a statement earlier this week.

Hunter Brown went to Barbe High School in Louisiana. He signed his letter of intent to play at the Air Force Academy back in 2019.

Congratulations to Barbe’s Hunter Brown on signing to play football at Air Force Academy!#SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/9oaTUcXhqH — KPLC 7 Sports (@KPLC7Sports) December 20, 2019

Former Barbe offensive lineman Hunter Brown who most recently played for the Air Force Academy, has passed away, may he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/SknJMcG8ap — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) January 10, 2023

