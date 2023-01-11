Neil deGrasse Tyson Throws a Fit After Interviewer Questions Covid Vaccine Efficacy

Neil deGrasse Tyson melts down when asked about the efficacy of Covid Vaccines… pic.twitter.com/RkiOYQiDjV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 10, 2023

Where is this “social contract” when it comes to the state locking up criminals and preventing crime? Where is the social contract when it comes to protecting our borders and stopping mass immigration?

The “system” in place to review vaccines that Tyson cites was scrapped as a result of “Emergency Use Authorization” orders.

Trump openly bragged about threatening to fire FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn if he didn’t sign off on approving the shots for “emergency use” (Hahn dutifully did sign off on the EUA like a coward).

The CDC signed off on giving boosters to children with literally zero testing at all.

The FDA vaccine advisory panel voted in favor of vaxxing kids aged 5-11 with Pfizer’s experimental mRNA injection after panelist Dr. Eric Rubin stated, “We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”

None of the various covid shots prevented transmission, so the “Typhoid Mary” debate isn’t even relevant. When Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced his mRNA shot was “100% effective in preventing covid” cases in South Africa that was only because covid had only barely begun to spread among the trial participants.

Only 9 people out of 800 trial participants (1.13%) in total tested positive for covid and they just so happened to have been in the placebo group.

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! https://t.co/E2ksTJSopU — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

“In South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent and 800 participants were enrolled, nine cases of COVID-19 were observed, all in the placebo group, indicating vaccine efficacy of 100% (95% CI, [53.5, 100.0]),” Pfizer said in a press release in April 2021.

Those results should have been laughed off at the time but instead our corrupt public health authorities ran with it and supported mandating everyone take these shots in order to have a job.

A Pfizer exec later testified that they skipped testing the vaccine’s efficacy at preventing transmission because they had to “move at the speed of science.”

You can watch Tyson’s extended interview with Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-David below:

