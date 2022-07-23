Amazon Bans the Sale of Opaque Mylar Food Storage Bags…to “Combat Drug Trafficking”

Freedom’s Phoenix – by Jeff Thompson

If you’re in need of mylar bags for your food storage system, you’d best order them now. The ability to get them is about to get much more difficult. Why? Amazon is now banning a large segment of them.

What happened?

Earlier this past week, Amazon sent out a notification to all sellers advertising mylar bags on the website. Part of their statement reads as follows:

“Due to regulatory requirements, all Mylar bags that are not clear or single-colored must be removed from the Amazon store by August 5, 2022. For more information on these requirements, go to Drugs and drug paraphernalia.”

So you’ll still technically be able to buy mylar bags, but they’ll have to either have a window in them or be see through. Bags like this and this will no longer be available as of early August. (Go here to shop for them while you still can.)

Why on earth is Amazon banning the typical mylar bag?

According to Amazon, they are banning mylar bags to combat drug trafficking. It’s been theorized this is because mylar is allegedly smell-proof (albeit, this theory was crafted after reading a nine-year-old Reddit post).

Freedom’s Phoenix