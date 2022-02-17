Posted: February 17, 2022 Categories: Videos AOC Says She Helped “Huge Amounts” Of Illegal Immigrants Get Taxpayer Relief Money GOP War Room Feb 16, 2022 • Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she helped “huge amounts” of illegal immigrants get taxpayer relief money, during a virtual town hall on 2/15/2022. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “AOC Says She Helped “Huge Amounts” Of Illegal Immigrants Get Taxpayer Relief Money”
And she admits she’s a traitor to this country and its people
yet ..not a dam thing is done .. this is why we have shit for government
Shit in Shit out